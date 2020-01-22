Hangman Pawan Jallad to reach Tihar jail on January 30

Nirbhaya rape case convicts

Hangman Pawan Jallad, who is expected to carry out the hanging of the four convicts (now to be hanged on February 1) in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, will reach Tihar jail on January 30 and stay in a flat inside the jail premises, sources said.

Tihar jail authorities have meanwhile shifted three inmates who were lodged inside a room in a semi-open jail. Sources say hangman Jallad from Meerut will be staying there until the hanging process is completed. According to sources, specific arrangements such as a folding bed, mattress, and a blanket will be placed in the room for Pawan Jallad.

Though Nirbhaya convicts are likely to be hanged on February 1, two out of the four convicts can still exercise their curative petitions and three of them can file their mercy pleas.

Supreme Court dismisses juvenile plea by one of the convicts Pawan

Earlier on Monday (January 20), the Supreme Court had dismissed plea filed by Pawan, one of the convicts in the brutal Nirbhaya gangrape case, claiming that he was a juvenile at the time the crime took place. A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and AS Bopanna rejected the plea of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for the death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta, said that as per his school-leaving certificate he was a minor at the time of the offence and none of the courts, including trial court and high court, ever considered his documents.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, said that his claim of juvenility was considered at each and every judicial forum and it will be a travesty of justice if the convict is allowed to raise the clam of juvenility repeatedly and at this point of time.

He said the convict was 19 years old at the time of offence and there is a certified copy of his birth certificate as well as school leaving certificate which was taken on record by each and every judicial forum.

