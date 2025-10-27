'Handcuffed, dejected': Another batch of 35 US deportees arrives in India Of the 35 deportees, 16 were from Karnal, 14 from Kaithal and five from Kurukshetra. Officials said the deportees were brought to their respective districts and handed over to their family members.

The United States (US) has deported another batch of 35 Indians, said officials on Sunday. The illegal immigrants, who were mainly from Haryana's Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts, landed at the Delhi airport on late night on Sunday.

Of the 35 deportees, 16 were from Karnal, 14 from Kaithal and five from Kurukshetra. Officials said the deportees were brought to their respective districts and handed over to their family members.

"These individuals, from various villages and towns, had entered the US illegally via the 'donkey route' but were deported today. Karnal police informed the media that about 16 people who had gone to America through the 'donkey route' were deported. Karnal police brought them back and handed them over to their families. They stated that no complaint has been received regarding any agent," Karnal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Immigrants express dejection

The immigrants, who belonged mostly to the 25-40 age group, have expressed dejection at the deportation. They said their families had borrowed lakhs of money to go to the US fir a 'better future'. Naresh Kumar, a deportee, said he had to spend Rs 57 lakh for going to the US via 'donkey route'. However, he said he won't advise anyone to enter the US through this mode.

"I paid Rs 42 lakh by selling one acre of land. Thereafter, I paid Rs 6 lakh that I borrowed on interest. My brother sold some land to raise Rs 6.5 lakh. Then my relative paid Rs 2.85 lakh in June. A total of Rs 57 lakh was paid," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier this year, American authorities had deported several youths from Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat. After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President in January this year, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.