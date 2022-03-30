Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Halal meat is 'economic jihad', says Karnataka BJP leader

A massive row has erupted in Karnataka over halal meat. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi has given a call for boycotting Halal meat as he described it as an ‘economic jihad’ while JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the saffron party is raising such issues as assembly elections in the state are just a year away.

Ravi, the party's national general secretary, said that the Halal meat offered to ‘their God’ is dear to them (Muslims) but for Hindus, it is somebody’s leftover. He also said that Halal has been designed in a planned way so that the products should be purchased only from Muslims and not others.

“Halal is an economic Jihad. It means that it is used like a Jihad so that Muslims should not do business with others. It has been imposed. When they think that Halal meat should be used, what is wrong in saying that it should not be used?” he said.

“When Muslims refuse to buy meat from Hindus, why should you insist on Hindus to buy from them? What right do people have to even ask this?” Ravi sought to know.

To a query about boycotting Halal meat, he said that such trade practices are not one-way traffic but two-way. "If Muslims agree to eat non-Halal meat, then these people (Hindus) will also use Halal meat."

Reacting to the BJP leader's demand, Kumaraswamy said that the government is responsible to protect all 6.5 crore people in the state and not just one community. He said that the BJP is demanding such bans as the assembly elections are in the fray. The state will go to the polls in April-May next year.

“I want to ask the government where you want to lead this state to. With folded hands I ask Hindu youths not to spoil the State,” Kumaraswamy said.

