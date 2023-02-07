HAL was ready to build 108 Rafale aircraft but Modi brought readymade ones from France: Kharge hits back at PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rafale row resurges in the political circle

Rafale row: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited).

"HAL was ready to build nearly 108 Rafale aircraft but PM Modi brought readymade ones from France. Several industries came to Karnataka during Jawaharlal Nehru's time. They (BJP) didn't create magic today. He (the PM) just needed an excuse for election campaigns," Kharge said.

PM Modi targets Congress over Rafale protests

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated India's largest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday. PM Modi used the occasion to launch a scathing attack on the Congress-led Opposition's allegations against his government over Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

Addressing a public gathering at Tumakuru, around 70 km from state capital Bengaluru, PM Modi said the opposition worked to spread misinformation about Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and wasted Parliament's precious time too.

"Misinformation was spread about HAL, and many false allegations were made against our govt. Many working hours of Parliament were wasted over it. HAL's Helicopter Factory and its rising power will unveil those who levelled false allegations. HAL boosting self-reliance in defence," PM Modi said without naming the Congress.

"Karnataka is the land of innovation. From drones to Tejas aircraft manufacturing is being done in the state. The state has become the first choice for investors. From modern assault rifles, aircraft carrier, to fighter jets are being manufactured by India," he went on to add.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka later this year.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi led his party's campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections alleging wrongdoings in Rs 59,000 crore fighter jet deal. Rahul Gandhi repeatedly alleged that the Modi government was trying to kill HAL and snatching jobs from people of the state.

However, the Congress' campaign proved futile as the BJP returned to power with a thumping majority in general elections.

HAL's new helicopter factory

HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of over Rs four lakh crore over a period of 20 years, at this facility in Gubbi taluk.

Spread across 615 acres of land, the factory, for which the PM laid the foundation stone in 2016, would initially manufacture Light Utility Helicopters (LUH)).

The factory will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

