HAL to hand over Tejas twin-seater trainers, HTT-40 and Dhruv-NG helicopters on September 18

While India continues modernising its air fleet amid focus to make the defence sector 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), the Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) twin-seater trainers and HTT 40 Basic Trainer Aircraft on Friday. Besides, Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters would also be delivered to the Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

This would be done in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and IAF's chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh in Bengaluru. Additionally, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ministry of Civil Aviation) Samir Kumar Sinha, HAL CMD Ravi K, and other senior officials would be present.

'Important milestone for India'

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the development marks an important milestone in India's journey in becoming 'atmanirbhar', and would highlight the role of HAL and the industry partners in making the country self-reliant. This also demonstrates how the defence industry in India is expanding its capability to design, develop, and manufacture advanced platforms for both civil and military applications.

"The Government has accorded high priority to promoting indigenous design, development and manufacturing in the aerospace and defence sectors," the ministry said. "The induction of these platforms is another step towards strengthening the indigenous capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign sources."

HAL receives 3 more GE F404 engines

Currently, India operates around two squadrons of LCA Tejas, and the IAF is set receive around 180 Mk-1A aircraft in total. Earlier this month, the HAL received three more F404-IN20 engines from the US aerospace major GE Aerospace. With this, the total number of engines delivered to HAL for the Tejas Mk-1A fleet to 10.

The F404-IN20 is a version of GE Aerospace's F404 engine specifically adapted for India's single-engine Tejas fighter. According to GE Aerospace, the Indian variant delivers the highest thrust within the F404 engine family. It incorporates a higher-flow fan, single-crystal turbine blades and several other specialised components designed to meet the requirements of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force.

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