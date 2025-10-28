India signs MoU with Russia’s UAC to produce SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed an MoU with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to manufacture SJ-100 civil jets in India. This is India’s first complete passenger aircraft production since 1988.

New Delhi:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) for the production of SJ-100 civil passenger aircraft. The agreement was signed in Moscow on October 27, marking a major step in India’s aviation sector. According to HAL, the MoU was signed by Prabhat Ranjan of HAL and Oleg Bogomolov of PJSC-UAC in the presence of HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil and Vadim Badekha, Director General of UAC.

The collaboration aims to boost India’s capability in passenger aircraft production, a move seen as significant for the country’s aviation industry.

First passenger aircraft to be produced in India since 1988

HAL said that the SJ-100 project will be a major milestone as it marks the first time a complete passenger aircraft will be manufactured in India since the Avro HS-748 project, which ended in 1988. The company described the SJ-100 as a potential “game-changer” for short-haul connectivity under the government’s UDAN scheme.

Under this agreement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture the SJ-100 for Indian customers, contributing to the goal of improving regional air connectivity across smaller cities.

About the SJ-100 aircraft

The SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft designed for short-haul flights. More than 200 of these jets have already been produced and are operated by over 16 commercial airlines worldwide. The aircraft can carry 103 passengers and has a flight range of approximately 3,530 km.

It is known for its low operating costs and its ability to perform efficiently in a wide range of climates, from -55°C to 45°C.

India-Russia partnership

The signing of the MoU comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit to India in December 2025 for the India-Russia Annual Summit. The agreement reflects the strong strategic and economic ties between the two nations, even as global geopolitical tensions persist.

The partnership also comes at a time when India continues to deepen its engagement with Russia despite rising US pressure and tariffs linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.