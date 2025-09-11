HAL receives third GE-404 engine for LCA Mk1A fighter jet from US, next delivery by September end Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the third GE404 engine for the LCA Mk1A, with another scheduled for delivery by the end of this month. Improved supply chains are expected to accelerate the delivery of the indigenous fighter jets, strengthening India's air defence capabilities.

New Delhi:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the third GE-404 engine for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A programme from the United States, marking a significant step in the delivery schedule of the indigenous fighter jets. The state-run aerospace giant confirmed that one more engine is expected to arrive by the end of September 2025.

According to officials, improvement in the supply chain of GE404 engines will play a crucial role in enabling HAL to stick to its planned timeline for LCA Mk1A deliveries. The aircraft, developed as a more advanced variant of the Tejas fighter jet, forms a key part of India’s push towards strengthening its air power with indigenous platforms.

HAL gears up for major engine deliveries

As per defence officials, the public sector aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is expected to receive 12 GE-404 engines by the end of the current financial year. The Indian Air Force has already placed an order for 83 LCA Mk1A fighter jets, while a proposal for the purchase of 97 additional aircraft is at an advanced stage of approval.

$716 million engine deal signed

In 2021, India signed a $716 million agreement with General Electric for the procurement of 99 F404-IN20 engines. However, delivery timelines were affected due to supply chain disruptions including delays caused by a South Korean component supplier. Notably, the setback forced the delivery schedule to be revised to March 2025.

IAF plans induction of 352 Tejas

The Indian Air Force aims to induct a total of 352 Tejas aircraft, which will include both the Mk1A and Mk2 variants. HAL has assured that it is on track to meet its delivery commitments for the ongoing year despite earlier disruptions. Meanwhile, HAL expects engine supplies to stabilise in the next financial year. The defence manufacturer is targeting full-scale production of 30 aircraft per year by 2026-27 with active participation from both public and private sector industry partners.

