Hajj Committee chairperson Kauser Jahan celebrates PM Modi's birthday by arranging 'Seva Pakhwada' for elderly

New Delhi:

In honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, various service programs are being held across the country under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative. One such event was organised today by the Chairperson of the Delhi State Hajj Committee, Kauser Jahan, at the Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha Bhagwat Dham Old Age Home in Mayur Vihar. The special program aimed to honour the elderly and spread a message of respect, service, and compassion.

Special service program for senior citizens

During the event, Kauser Jahan and other organisers shared a communal meal with the residents of the old age home and distributed clothing to them. The primary goal of this program was to demonstrate respect and compassion for senior citizens. Kauser Jahan mentioned, “We are organising these programs under the Seva Pakhwada initiative, and more such programs will follow. This is a small effort to give back to the elderly, who are a source of wisdom and experience.”

Celebrating PM Modi's birthday by serving elderly

Kauser Jahan also took the opportunity to express her respect for Prime Minister Modi's deep appreciation for senior citizens. She said, "PM Modi has always shown great respect for the elderly, and it is he who has inspired us to do this work. On this occasion, I wish him a very happy birthday. My prayers are with him for his good health. You can see how tirelessly he is working for the development of India. His life is a symbol of service and dedication, and this event is inspired by that."

Elderly women offer blessings and express concerns

The elderly women at the old age home also offered their blessings to PM Modi on his birthday. One of the women said, "I wish PM Modi good health. But what was said about his mother was not appropriate. It was not just for one mother, but for all mothers. As leaders, we should speak responsibly. We shouldn’t talk about the families of those who have passed away in such a manner. Leaders should maintain their dignity and respect." The elderly women expressed their concerns about recent comments made by the opposition, criticising remarks that were made about the PM's mother, asserting that the dignity of the office should be respected.

A message of respect and compassion for senior citizens

The event was a reminder of the importance of caring for the elderly and honouring their contributions to society. Prime Minister Modi’s life of service continues to inspire individuals and organisations to engage in such initiatives, offering support and respect to senior citizens who have contributed immensely to the community.