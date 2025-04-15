Haj 2025: India salvages 10,000 slots after private operators miss Saudi deadline India salvaged 10,000 Haj slots after private operators missed Saudi deadlines for critical arrangements. The Ministry of Minority Affairs intervened at high levels after Saudi authorities raised safety concerns and declined deadline extensions.

Haj 2025: The Government of India has secured 10,000 Haj slots for Indian pilgrims after a section of private operators failed to meet key deadlines set by Saudi authorities, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) said on Tuesday. India’s total Haj quota for 2025 has been fixed at 175,025 pilgrims — up from 136,020 in 2014 — following sustained diplomatic efforts. Of this, the Haj Committee of India is handling arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims under the government quota. All required preparations — including flights, accommodation, transportation, and Mina camp arrangements — have been completed in accordance with Saudi regulations.

The remaining slots were allocated, as per usual practice, to Private Tour Operators (PTOs). Following revised Saudi norms, MoMA had consolidated over 800 PTOs into 26 Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs) and allocated quotas to them well in advance. However, the CHGOs failed to complete the essential contracts for accommodation, transport, and Mina camps within the deadline, despite repeated reminders. The delays triggered concerns from the Saudi Haj Ministry, especially about the lack of available space in Mina and the risks to pilgrims' safety due to extreme heat and overcrowding.

Saudi authorities informed India that all Mina space had already been allotted and that no deadline extensions would be granted this year to any country. In response, the Indian government engaged with Saudi officials at multiple levels, including ministerial intervention, to prevent the cancellation of these slots. Following this, the Saudi Haj Ministry agreed to re-open the Haj (Nusuk) Portal, allowing India to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims from the CHGO quota based on current availability in Mina.

MoMA has now directed the 26 CHGOs to urgently complete all required formalities to ensure these pilgrims can proceed as planned. India continues to express appreciation for the Saudi government’s support and remains hopeful of further accommodation if space becomes available.