Hafiz Saeed to face 'trial in absentia' in Pahalgam attack case as NIA court issues non-bailable warrant

Highlights NIA court sought the issuance of an open-dated non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed is designated a global terrorist by India and the United States.

He is also considered the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Jammu:

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed in connection with the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. The move comes days after the central anti-terror agency named Saeed in a supplementary chargesheet filed before the court. The order was passed by the Special Judge of the NIA Court on July 8, two days after the agency submitted the additional chargesheet in the case. Saeed, a globally designated terrorist, has been accused in both his individual capacity and as the head of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).

NIA says Saeed is evading arrest

In its submission before the court, the NIA said Hafiz Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, has been deliberately avoiding arrest despite being a key accused in the case. The agency requested the court to issue an open-dated non-bailable warrant to facilitate further legal proceedings and enable action against him during the ongoing investigation.

Accepting the request, the court observed, "Arrest and custodial interrogation of the accused (Saeed) are necessary for a fair, complete and effective investigation. As such, a non-bailable warrant of arrest is issued against him and is forwarded it to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), NIA Jammu, for execution in accordance with law."

'Trial in absentia' process likely to begin

Following the issuance of the non-bailable warrant, the legal process to conduct a "trial in absentia" against Hafiz Saeed has moved a step closer. The NIA informed the court that Saeed is currently in Pakistan and that bringing him to India is not possible at present. Under the newly introduced criminal laws, courts can proceed with the trial of a proclaimed offender even in the absence of the accused after completing the prescribed legal procedure. The agency is also expected to initiate the process of declaring Hafiz Saeed a proclaimed offender.

The supplementary chargesheet names the 76-year-old terror accused under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

What does 'trial in absentia' mean?

'Trial in absentia' is a legal provision introduced under India's new criminal laws that allows courts to proceed with the trial of an absconding accused who deliberately evades the judicial process despite legal notices and warrants. The provision is aimed at ensuring that fugitives involved in serious offences cannot indefinitely delay the course of justice by remaining outside the country's jurisdiction.

Who is Hafiz Saeed?

Hafiz Saeed is the founder of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terror organisation banned by India and several other countries. He has been designated as a global terrorist by both India and the United States and is widely regarded as one of the masterminds behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives. His inclusion in the Pahalgam terror attack investigation further strengthens the NIA's case linking Pakistan-based terror networks with the deadly assault in Jammu and Kashmir.

Other accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case

The NIA's first chargesheet had named three Pakistani terrorists, Suleiman, Jibran and Hamza Afghani, as accused in the case. Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Saifullah Jatt has also been chargesheeted. In addition, two local accused from Pahalgam, Bashir Ahmad and Parvez Ahmad, have been named during the course of the investigation.

What happened in the Pahalgam terror attack?

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 last year, when terrorists opened fire and killed 26 people, most of them tourists, in south Kashmir. The attack triggered nationwide outrage and led to an extensive investigation by the NIA to identify those involved in planning, executing and supporting the assault. The agency has been expanding its investigation by identifying the role of terror handlers, conspirators and cross-border networks allegedly linked to the attack.

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