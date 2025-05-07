Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar-linked terror camps attacked by Indian armed forces in Pakistan | Video Operation Sindoor: All three branches of the Indian military, the Army, Air Force, and Navy, participated in this coordinated mission. This was the first such joint operation since the 1971 Indo-Pak war, making it historically relevant.

In a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday(May 7), striking major terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The move comes after 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed in a deadly terrorist attack in Baisaran valley of J-K on April 22. The Indian armed forces today targeted several terror camps of Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar in large numbers.

One of the most significant targets was Muridke, a town in Pakistan’s Punjab province, located around 40 kilometres from Lahore. Muridke is known as a major centre for terror activities and houses the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group believed to be behind the Pahalgam attack. LeT is led by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of several past attacks on India. The LeT campus in Muridke is spread across nearly 200 acres and includes terror training facilities and other infrastructure. It also houses Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a front organisation for LeT.

Terrorist camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked in Pakistan

Markaz Taiba is the ‘alma mater’, which was established in the year 2000, is the most important training centre of LeT located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan.

Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala Lashkar-e-Taiba Bhimber District, PoK- Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala is one of the important Markaz of LeT in PoJK and is used for infiltration of LeT terrorists and arms, ammunition into Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi sectors. The Markaz is situated at the outskirts of Barnala town on Kote Jamel road and is at a distance of 500 metres from Barnala town and 200 metre from Kote Jemel road.

Shawai Nallah Camp is one of the most important camps of LeT and is used for the recruitment, registration and training of LeT cadres. This camp has been functional since early 2000.

Masood Azhar-linked terror camps hit

India’s strikes also hit Bahawalpur, which is another terror hub in the Punjab region of Pakistan. This location is home to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a group led by Masood Azhar, who is known for plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. In addition, targets in Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoJK were also struck.

Syedna Bilal Masjid is the main centre of JeM in PoJK, located opposite Red Fort, Muzaffarabad. This facility is used as a transit camp for JeM terrorists prior to their launching into J&K. At any point of time 50-100 cadres reside in this facility.

India launches 'Operation Sindoor'

The Ministry of Defence said that altogether, nine sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution. Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

India targets JeM, LeT headquarters in Pakistan

India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.