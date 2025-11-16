Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup 2025 final: Optiemus Achievers beat Jindal Panthers by 8-7 to win tournament General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Indian Polo Association (IPA) president, was the chief guest for the final match, which was played between Optiemus Achievers and Jindal Panthers. The match was eventually won by Optiemus Achievers by 8-7.

New Delhi:

The final match of the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup 2025, a multi-day polo tournament, was organised at the Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi on Sunday. The tournament, which began on November 11, was organised by Chingari president Chetan Seth.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Indian Polo Association (IPA) president, was the chief guest for the final match, which was played between Optiemus Achievers and Jindal Panthers. The match was eventually won by Optiemus Achievers by 8-7.

Who were the players for the two teams?

Each team had four players. The Optiemus Achievers consisted of Gunner Uday Kumar Yadav, Hurr Ali, Shamsheer Ali and Daniel Otamendi. It should be noted that Hurr Ali is a national polo player.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The final match of the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup 2025 was played between Optiemus Achievers and Jindal Panthers.

The Jindal Panthers, on the other hand, consisted of Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal, Mahesh Sharma, Jaun Agustin G Grossi and Arjun awardee Simran Singh Shergill. The team was led by Jindal.

What are the rules of polo?

The game is played in four chakras, or periods. Each chakra is of seven minutes. If a player has a foul, the game doesn’t stop, but if the horse has a foul, it stops automatically. Notably, polo is the only game where both male and female players can play together.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The final match of the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup 2025 was played between Optiemus Achievers and Jindal Panthers.

What happened in the final?

The final of the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup 2025 was won by Optiemus Achievers by 8-7. In the first chakra, Optiemus Achievers scored two goals, and the Jindal Panthers scored just one. With a lead of 2-1, the Optiemus Achievers entered the second chakra and scored three more goals. The Jindal Panthers also scored two more goals.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The final match of the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup 2025 was played between Optiemus Achievers and Jindal Panthers.

In the third chakra, the two teams failed to score a goal. While the Optiemus Achievers scored two more goals in the last chakra, the Jindal Panthers scored four more goals, and the game was tied 7-7. The match went to extra time, in which Optiemus Achievers' Shamsheer Ali scored the eighth goal to help his side win the match 8-7.