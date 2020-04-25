Image Source : AP Lockdown: Will gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes open after new govt order? Here's what we know

The government has given a go-ahead to several shops and establishments to reopen as a measure to ease the lockdown in areas which are less impacted by the spread of coronavirus. Will gymnasiums, swimming pools and other sports complexes open near your locality?

No, the government has said that gyms, swimming pools and other sports complexes will not be allowed to open as yet. The government order specifies that the order only allowed certain non-essential businesses and shops to reopen, this does not include Cinema halls, mails. shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls.

Liquor shops will also remain closed until further notice.

