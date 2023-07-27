Gyanvapi case: Hearing on scientific survey underway in Allahabad High Court | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi survey: The Allahabad High Court is hearing the matter regarding the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, a day after it asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to proceed with the survey and stayed the district court's judgement.

The plea in the High Court was filed by the Muslim side after a Varanasi court last week allowed the ASI to conduct the scientifc survey of the Gyanvapi mosque (excluding the earlier sealed area) and asked the team to submit its report on August 4.

However, the Muslim side was not satisfied with the court's order and approached the Allahabad High Court.

Putting its arguments in the court today, the ASI told the bench that it will complete the survey by August 4 and won't cause any damage to the Gyanvapi premises.

Meanwhile, the counsel representing the Muslim side said, "We are just being harassed as at least nine suits are pending. Kashi Vishwanath Trust is not filing any suit, third persons are filing... We are facing about 19 suits at this stage in Varanasi regarding the Gyanvapi."

The Chief Justice asked, "Is there any direction for further progress of the suit?"

"Subject to correction there is no direction..." Muslim side responded.

The counsel further said, "the basic question is why the suit was pending before SC. Both suits were objected to in SC because of the bar by the places of worship act."

