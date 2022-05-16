Gyanvapi Mosque survey: Supreme Court to hear masjid committee's plea today | Top Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha would be hearing the plea.

The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi masjid committee's plea against the survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex on Tuesday. The apex court will hear the matter amidst an important development, where a Varanasi court on Monday directed the district administration to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex, where a ‘Shivling’ was found by the surveying team.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha would be hearing the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The written order, passed on Friday by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, had ordered the listing of the plea before a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud.

Let's go through all that happened today:

Muslim side's application to be heard by SC today

Muslim side has appealed to the Supreme Court on the basis of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and its Section 4, which bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947. A Varanasi local court on May 12 had rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.

It's a fountain, not 'Shivling': Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that it's a fountain that has been found in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex survey and not a Shivling. A Varanasi court earlier in the day ordered to seal the place where a Shivling was found during the survey of the mosque.

"It's a fountain, not 'Shivling'. Every masjid has this fountain. Why the claim was not raised by the commissioner of the Court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of the 1991 Act," said AIMIM chief A Owaisi on a petitioner's claim that 'Shivling' was found in Gyanvapi masjid.

'Shivling found' in Gyanvapi complex: Court orders to seal the spot

A local court here on Monday directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex where a Shivling was reportedly found during a court-mandated videography survey, which concluded after three days. Civil Judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed the district magistrate Varanasi, police commissioner, and CRPF commandant Varanasi to ensure the security of the sealed area. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Hindu temple remains, Swastik symbols found

On the western wall of the Gyanvapi complex, the remains of the Hindu temple demolition were found. For this, the fourth lock was opened on Monday, while the first three rooms were opened during the survey on Saturday. Sources said that symbols of Swastik were also found at the Gyanvapi Mosque.

Also Read: It's a fountain, not 'Shivling': Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi Mosque survey claim

Latest India News