Even if you dig in Mecca, Lord Mahadev will appear there too: UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

Gyanvapi mosque videography: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that he is happy Lord Mahadev has appeared in the Gyanvapi Masjid adding even if you dig in Mecca (Saudi Arabia), Mahadev will appear there too.

Speaking to India TV, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "during the early days whenever we visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple, we visited Mata Shringar Gauri to offer prayers. We faced protest.... today, I a happy that Mahadev has appeared in the Gyanvapi. I can say that if you dig at Mecca, Mahadev will even appear there too."

He also said that the discovery of Shivling and other items at Gyanvapi is an answer to those trying to stoke unnecessary controversy.

He is happy that Lord Mahadev is found there and is also a happy development for all his followers, Maurya added.

