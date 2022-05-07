Gyanvapi mosque controversy: Court team to reach shortly amid protests from Muslims against survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cops and commandos stand guard outside Gyanvapi Mosque.

A court-appointed committee will reach the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex for a survey in Varanasi on Saturday afternoon. On Friday, tension gripped Varanasi after scores of Muslims protested against the videography survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

The team had to face severe protests by the Muslims on Friday but the committee started its work amid heavy police deployment at the complex. The survey will conclude today.

The local administration had also deployed a heavy police contingent in the vicinity to maintain the law and order situation. Notably, the Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid, the management of the mosque, had declared that it will oppose the local court's order and not allow 'non-believers' to enter the mosque.

"We will not allow anyone to enter the mosque for videography and survey. The managing committee of the Gyanvapi mosque will oppose this decision of the court. This decision will be opposed constitutionally," SM Yasin, joint secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, had said on Friday.

The Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Survey a clear violation of law: Owaisi

Condemning the court's order to survey the mosque, Asaddudin Owaisi said: "This order to survey Kashi’s Gyanvapi Masjid* is an open violation of 1991 Places of Worship Act, which prohibits conversion of religious places. SC in Ayodhya judgment had said the Act protects “secular features of Indian polity which is 1 of basic features of Constitution”

He added that it is "unfortunate that the Court* is blatantly defying the SC".

"By this order, the Court is opening the path for the bloodshed of Rath Yatra and anti-Muslim violence of the 1980s-1990s," he added.

