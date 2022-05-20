Gyanvapi mosque case: SC says 'experience' needed to hear suit, transfers case to Varanasi district judge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court has transferred the case to Varanasi district judge.

Highlights Gyanvapi mosque: SC transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees from civil to district judge

The top court said interim order of May 17 should be followed

The bench also directed the district magistrate to make adequate arrangements for ‘wazu’ (ablution)

Gyanvapi mosque case: The Supreme Court transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from the civil (senior division) to the district judge and said that given the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, an experienced judge must handle the case.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha said that it is not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was earlier dealing with the suit.

The top court directed the district judge to first decide the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC (on maintainability) filed by the Mosque committee saying the civil suit is barred by a law of Parliament be decided upon the transfer of papers from the civil judge (senior division).

The top court said that its earlier interim order of May 17 directing protection of the area where ‘Shivling’ is said to be found and allowing Muslims to offer ‘Namaz’ in mosque premises shall remain in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided by the district judge and thereafter for eight weeks to allow the aggrieved parties approach the higher court.

The bench also directed the district magistrate to make adequate arrangements for ‘wazu’ (ablution) for the Muslims coming for offering Namaz in the mosque in consultation with the parties involved in the dispute.

