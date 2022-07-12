Gyanvapi mosque case hearing to resume today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Muslim devotees come out after offering Friday prayers amid security, at Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Friday, May 27, 2022.

Highlights Varanasi District Court will resume hearing on Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri temple complex today

Muslim side will continue their arguments regarding the petitions on July 12

Earlier, SC referred Gyanvapi mosque case to Varanasi District and Sessions Court

Gyanvapi news updates : The Varanasi District and Sessions Court on Tuesday (July 12) will resume hearing on the controversial Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri temple complex case.

Today, it is expected that the Muslim side will continue their arguments regarding the petitions over worshipping inside the mosque premises.

The Hindu side will also continue their arguments regarding the petitions and this whole process will take at least 2-3 days, said reports.

What happened in the last hearing?

Earlier, Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side, said the Muslim side argued on the maintainability of the case during which they read out all points, including the petition filed on behalf of the Hindu side for allowing regular worship at the Gyanvapi mosque.

They sought more time to present their arguments after which the court fixed July 12 as the next date for hearing.

Muslim side advocate Mohammad Tohid Khan said they read out all points in the court, which has given them time to present their arguments on Tuesday.

Earlier, five women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

A lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19. The Hindu side had claimed in the court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex.

On the order of the Supreme Court later, the matter is now being heard in the district judge's court from May 23.

Gyanvapi mosque issue:

Ever since the Supreme Court of India referred the Gyanvapi mosque case to the Varanasi District and Sessions Court, it has been holding hearings in the case. This pertains to the survey which was carried out earlier in April inside the premises of the mosque located near Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

