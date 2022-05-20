Gyanvapi Masjid LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear case today; survey report filed in Varanasi court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard during a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi.

The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi case today at 3 p.m. The apex court on Thursday had asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the case till it takes up the matter on Friday. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit is indisposed for Thursday, as he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The bench directed for the listing of the matter before it on May 20 at 3 pm and said that the Registry may seek the administrative directions of the Chief Justice of India so that the Bench may be constituted. On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances”.

