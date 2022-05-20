Friday, May 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gyanvapi Masjid LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear case today; survey report filed in Varanasi court
Live now

Gyanvapi Masjid LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear case today; survey report filed in Varanasi court

The Supreme Court directed for the listing of the matter before it on May 20 at 3 pm and said that the Registry may seek the administrative directions of the Chief Justice of India so that the Bench may be constituted. 

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2022 9:14 IST
Gyanvapi Masjid
Image Source : PTI

 

Security personnel stand guard during a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi. 

 

The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi case today at 3 p.m. The apex court on Thursday had asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the case till it takes up the matter on Friday. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit is indisposed for Thursday, as he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The bench directed for the listing of the matter before it on May 20 at 3 pm and said that the Registry may seek the administrative directions of the Chief Justice of India so that the Bench may be constituted. On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances”.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Gyanvapi Masjid case

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 20, 2022 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Country will be ruined if movement begins to save Gyanvapi mosque, Shahi Idgah: Babri case plaintiff

    Main plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case Haji Mahboob has claimed that the country will be ruined if Muslims begin a movement to save the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura. He alleged that after the Babri mosque, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is now conspiring to take away the Gyanvapi mosque and the Shahi Idgah.

     

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News