Gyanvapi case: Supreme Court says no excavations for a week, ASI to continue survey

Image Source : PTI Supreme Court halts excavations for now

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that there will not be excavation on the Gyanvapi mosque for two weeks. This comes amid the ongoing survey of the premises by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). Meanwhile, the top court has not put a stay on the ongoing survey of the premises following an order by the Varanasi court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared in the court on behalf of the mosque committee, that the matter be heard urgently. The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Uttar Pradesh government, to inform the ASI team that there should not be any "invasive work" or excavation at the site.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Mehta contended that not a brick has been removed nor is it planned to be removed. "Right now what is going on is measurement, photography, and radar, which will not affect the structure," he added.

More details are awaited...

