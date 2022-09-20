Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gyanvapi case: Beheading threat to Rajasthan woman associated with BJP over social media post

Gyanvapi case: For making a social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque verdict of the Varanasi court, a woman in Rajasthan received a beheading threat letter. As per the Rajasthan Police, the woman was associated to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and belonged to Alwar. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police Station informed, that a case has been registered in the matter.

"A woman in Alwar received a threat letter over her social media post on the Gyanvapi case. She is associated with BJP. She received a letter in which it was written that she will be beheaded. A case has been registered in the matter and CCTV forages are being checked," SHO said.

The social media post was made by the woman after the Varanasi Court dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Following this, a Varanasi court ordered the survey of the mosque complex.

Earlier on June 28, a man named Kanhaiya Lal Teli was killed at his shop in Udaipur after he had reportedly shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The case was initially registered on June 29 at Udaipur's Dhanmandi Police Station. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-registered the case on June 29 and took over the probe.

All the nine persons accused in the matter have been arrested by NIA. The main killers involved in the case-- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad-- were taken into custody on June 29 by Rajasthan Police and then by the NIA during the investigation of the case.

(With ANI Inputs)

