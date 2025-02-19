Why Gyanesh Kumar's appointment as Chief Election Commissioner stirs controversy | Explained Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as India's Chief Election Commissioner, sparking a political row. Rahul Gandhi opposed the decision, citing concerns over election integrity. The Supreme Court will hear the case on February 19.

Gyanesh Kumar has been named India's new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as a replacement for Rajiv Kumar. During his term, he will be overseeing important elections this year in Bihar Assembly polls and state elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu next year. Kumar formally assumed office on Tuesday morning, but his appointment has ignited a political controversy, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi having resisted the move at a high-level selection committee meeting.

Dispute over selection process

Kumar was chosen in pursuance of the Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The CEC and Election Commissioners (ECs) are appointed by the President under the provisions of this act, as recommended by a three-member committee comprising:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Chairperson)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Cabinet Minister nominated by the PM)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi)

But this law has been contested in the Supreme Court, with opponents claiming that it provides too much power to the government over the Election Commission. The case is to be heard by the Supreme Court on February 19.

During the panel meeting, Rahul Gandhi objected to Kumar's appointment, urging the government to postpone the decision until the court ruling. However, the Centre moved forward with the selection, stating that delaying the process would leave the crucial position vacant.

Rahul Gandhi's dissent note

Following the appointment, Rahul Gandhi submitted a formal dissent note, criticising the decision.

"The most fundamental aspect of an independent Election Commission—free from executive interference—is the process of choosing the Election Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner. By violating the Supreme Court’s order and removing the Chief Justice of India from the committee, the Modi government has exacerbated concerns over the integrity of our electoral process," Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He also condemned the timing of the late-night appointment, claiming that it was "disrespectful and discourteous" to appoint the person 48 hours ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the law itself.

Opposition criticises Modi government

The row over Kumar's appointment has added to further Opposition criticism. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saket Gokhale ridiculed the government, sarcastically calling Amit Shah "India's new Chief Election Commissioner".

“Congratulations to Shri Amit Shah on becoming India’s new Chief Election Commissioner. The nation is confident that under your able leadership, the goal of reducing the Election Commission to a wing of the BJP will be successfully achieved,” Gokhale said.

He also accused the BJP of trying to rig elections in Bengal but failing in their efforts.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar?

1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre.

Senior-most commissioner in the three-member Election Commission panel before being appointed CEC.

Previously served in the Union Home Ministry in key roles.

Played a major role in drafting the bill that revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and reorganized the state into two Union Territories.

Held positions as Joint Secretary (Kashmir Division) and Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry.

With Kumar now leading the Election Commission, the political war over his appointment is bound to heat up, especially with important elections coming up. The Supreme Court's hearing on February 19 will be a determining factor in this ongoing scandal.

