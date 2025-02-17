Gyanesh Kumar appointed 26th CEC of India; All about the Harvard University alumni Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala Cadre IAS officer who has been serving as an Election Commissioner since March last year, is the 26th Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Gyanesh Kumar, the 26th Chief Election Commissioner of India, is an Harvard University alumni. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel recommended Kumar's name and he is appointed as new CEC today following President's order. He is the first CEC to be appointed under new law on appointment of election commissioner.

Kumar assumed charge as Election Commissioner on March 15, 2024. His tenure as Election Commissioner was until January 26, 2029. His name as CEC was finalised and recommended to the President by the selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Who is Gyanesh Kumar

Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from Kerala cadre, helped in drafting the bill that scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and split the former state into two union territories. Back then, he was the Joint Secretary (Kashmir Division) in the Home Ministry.

In 2020, as Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, Kumar oversaw significant matters related to the Supreme Court case on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, including managing documents that contributed to the creation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

After completing his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from llT Kanpur, he has studied Business Finance from lCFAl, lndia and Environmental Economics from HllD, Harvard University, USA. Under the Government of India, Kumar had worked as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence; Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs; Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation. He superannuated on 31st of January, 2024.

He has also worked in the Government of Kerala as Assistant Collector of Ernakulam; Sub Collector of Adoor; MD of Kerala State Development Corporation for SC/ST; Municipal Commissioner of Corporation of Cochin; MD of Kerala State Cooperative Bank; Director of lndustries and Commerce; District Collector of Ernakulam; Secretary of Goshree lslands Development Authority; MD of Trivandrum Airport Development Society; Project Director of Kerala State Transport Project and Resident Commissioner of Kerala House in New Delhi.

As Gyanesh Kumar is now CEC, Government of India has appointed IAS Vivek Joshi as Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India.