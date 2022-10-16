Guwahati: Jumbo from Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary having fun time in children's park | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A wild elephant plays in a children's park in Guwahati

A wild elephant from Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary was seen playing, and enjoying at a children's park in Narangi Army Cantt in Assam's Guwahati.

The 'jumbo' was seen playing through one of the swings installed in the park.

It seems that the elephant really liked on the swings that had tires tied to it. The jumbo was seen swirling, kicking the tires to and fro. Take a look:

Earlier, the Tripura forest department, as part of its efforts to reduce man-animal conflicts, has decided to use GPS-enabled devices to track the movement of elephants, said deputy chief wildlife warden KG Roy.

A Bengaluru-based company has been entrusted with the task of fitting radio collars around the neck of elephants and work is expected to be completed by December this year.

"The radio collars will help us track the movement of the wild elephants. We can take measures to push them back to forests if found anywhere near human habitations," Roy told PTI.

At least 50 incidents of man-elephant conflict were recorded in the state since 2019.

"We have settled 30 such cases so far. The rest will also be taken care of soon," the deputy chief wildlife warden said.

Earlier, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh among other states have used radio collars to minimise man-jumbo conflicts.

ALSO READ | Elephant enjoys pani puri from roadside stall, netizens don't want to compete with him | WATCH

ALSO READ | Not just humans, monkeys own land in this Maharashtra village as part of ritual

Latest India News