13 more tests COVID-19 positive in Guwahati's Sarusajai quarantine centre, state toll at 154

Assam on Tuesday registered 13 more COVID19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the state’s total count to 154.Confirming the news, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening said the new cases have been detected in the quarantine centre at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma requested people to stay at home and follow social distancing and hygiene norms.

"Alert - 13 new #\COVID + cases detected from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. Now the total patient count goes to 154. In view of the rising number I earnestly request you to #StayAtHome and follow #SocialDistancing & hygiene norms," he tweeted.

Earlier, a total of 41 COVID19 patients were discharged from various hospitals across Assam after their recovery.

