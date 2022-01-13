Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Guwahati-Bikaner Express accident: List of worst train mishaps in India

West Bengal Train Accident: As many as 12 bogies of Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailed near the Maynaguri town of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Thursday (January 13, 2022). As per reports received till the filing of this report, three people were killed and dozens injured in the tragic incident. There have been several devastating train accidents in the country, however, in the last several years, the safety record of Indian Railways has improved considerably.

Here's a list of some of the worst rail accidents in India:

January 13, 2022: At least three people killed and several injured as 12 bogies of Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on January 13, 2022. | PICS

January 21, 2017: At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured when engine and nine coaches of Jagdalpur- Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

December 28, 2016: At least 62 passengers were injured when 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed while it was crossing a bridge near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Dehat district.

November 20, 2016: Over 100 passengers were killed and more than 200 injured when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

July 10, 2011: At least 70 passengers were killed and hundreds injured when 15 bogies of a speeding Delhi-bound Kalka Mail derailed.

May 28, 2010: At least 148 people were killed after the Gyaneshwari Express was derailed by Naxals in West Midnapore district of West Bengal.

September 9, 2002: 100 passengers were killed and 150 hurt after a bogie of Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express plunged into the Dhave river in Bihars Aurangabad district.

August 2, 1999: At least 290 passengers were killed after two trains carrying a total of 2,500 people collided at Gaisal in Assam.

November 26, 1998: At least 212 people were killed as the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with derailed coaches of the Frontier Mail near Khanna in Punjab.

September 14, 1997: 81 people were killed when five bogies of Ahmedabad-Howrah Express fell into a river in Bilaspur district of Madhya Pradesh.

August 20, 1995: 400 people were killed after the Puroshottam Express rammed into Kalindi Express near Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

April 18, 1988: At least 75 people were killed when the Karnataka Express derailed near Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

July 8, 1988: 107 were killed, when the Island Express plunged into Ashtamudi lake in Kerala.

