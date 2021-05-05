Over 2,000 people inoculated within 3 days at Guwahati airport's vaccination camp

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

More than 2,000 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the last three days at a vaccination camp of the Guwahati airport, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday. The vaccination camp is for employees of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and their dependent family members, airline employees, and other stakeholders associated with Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, the ministry's statement noted.

The vaccination camp started on Monday and over 2,000 people have already been vaccinated, it said, adding that more people are likely to get vaccinated on Thursday.

The LGBI Airport is owned and managed by the AAI which works under the Civil Aviation Ministry.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148.

