Guruvayur Temple in Kerala to introduce online darshan booking from August 4 on a trial basis

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Guruvayur Temple Kerala’s Thrissur will introduce online darshan booking from August 4 on a trial basis. Chairman, Guruvayur Devaswom, AV Gopinath, said, “At present, the system has 8 slots a day and is being implemented on a trial basis on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We first want to assess whether it is successful. If the trial proves successful, it will be extended to all days. Through the virtual queue, around 300 devotees will be allowed in every one-hour slot. We estimate that about 2,400 devotees can have darshan through the virtual queue in a day. If the system works well, devotees will be able to book their darshan online every day at the Guruvayur temple.”

New facility will allow devotees to reserve a convenient time slot for darshan

With this, the new virtual queue facility will allow devotees to reserve a convenient time slot for darshan in advance, with the aim of ensuring a smoother and more organised pilgrimage experience.

Chairman, Guruvayur Devaswom, AV Gopinath added that the service will be introduced on a trial basis from August 4, and will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. And now, the devotees can book their slots through the official Guruvayoor Devaswom Board website: https://guruvayurdevaswom.in.

As per the updates from Devaswom Board, the online booking system has been launched following a decision of the Devaswom Managing Committee and in compliance with a directive issued by the Kerala High Court.

Virtual queue system to streamline crowd management

The Board further added that the virtual queue system is intended to streamline crowd management and provide devotees with a hassle-free darshan by reducing waiting time at the temple.

With the online darshan booking introduced, the devotees will soon be able to book darshan at the Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple through an online virtual queue system. The online darshan system is being introduced in compliance with a Kerala High Court directive.

Up to six devotees can be included in a single online booking and the virtual queue will allow 300 devotees per hour. Around 2,400 devotees can avail darshan each day through the system. The new initiative will improve crowd management and provide a smoother, more convenient darshan experience.

Know all about Guruvayur Temple in Kerala

The Guruvayur Temple is a famous Hindu pilgrimage site in Thrissur district, Kerala, dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Baby Krishna). Essential details include daily darshan from 3:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 9:15 PM, a strict traditional dress code, and entry restricted to Hindus only.

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