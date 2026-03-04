Guruvayur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Guruvayur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 63 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Guruvayur Assembly constituency comes under the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, NK Akbarof the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate KNA Khader with a margin of 18,268 votes.

Guruvayur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Guruvayur Assembly constituency is a part of the Thrissur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,10,837 voters in the Guruvayur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,00,733 were male and 1,10,098 were female voters. Six voter belonged to the third gender. 2,552 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Guruvayur in 2021 was 46 (40 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Guruvayur constituency was 2,01,539. Out of this, 94,871 voters were male, 1,06,668 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 302 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Guruvayur in 2016 was 52 (31 men and 21 women).

Guruvayur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Guruvayur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Guruvayur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Guruvayur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate NK Akbar won the Guruvayur seat with a margin of 18,268 votes (12.49%). He polled 77,072 votes with a vote share of 52.52%. He defeated Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate KNA Khader, who got 58,804 votes (40.07%). DSJP candidate Dileep Nair stood third with 6,294 votes (4.29%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate KV Abdul Khader won the Guruvayur seat with a margin of 15,098 votes (10.23%). He polled 66,088 votes with a vote share of 44.76 %. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate PM Sadiqaligot 50,990 votes (34.53%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate ADV Nivedida stood third with 25,490 votes (17.26%).

Guruvayur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: NK Akbar (CPI)

2016: KV Abdul Khader (CPI)

2011: KV Abdul Khader (CPI)

2006: KV Abdul Khader (CPI)

2001: PKK Bava (IUML)

1996: PT Kunju Muhammed (Independent)

1991: PM Abubacker (IUML)

1987: PKK Bava (IUML)

1982: PKK Bava (IUML)

1980: BVS Thangal (IUML)

1977: BVS Thangal (IUML)

1970: V Vadakan (Independent)

1967: BVS Thangal (IUML)

1960: KG Karunakara Menon (Congress)

1957: Koru Kooliyat (Independent)

Guruvayur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Guruvayur Assembly constituency was 1,46,759 or 69.41 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,47,650 or 73.17 per cent.