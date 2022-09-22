Gurugram: Female bank employee found hanging in flat, live-in partner arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Gurugram: A 33-year-old female bank executive was found hanging from the ceiling of her flat in a society in Sector 81, police said on Thursday.

Her family members in their complaint accused a lover of the woman to be responsible for her death.

According to the police, Saroj was a native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and had been working with a bank here for the last 10 years.

Saroj was found dead Wednesday evening inside her third-floor flat located in Tower 8 of Signature Global Signera Society in Sector-81.

According to police, she left behind a four-page-long suicide note.

“In the suicide note, the woman wrote she was in love with a man named Satyaprakash, a resident of Khoh village. She said she was also living in with the man, and he had promised to marry her,” said police, citing the suicide letter.

Saroj later found that Satyaprakash was already married and when she confronted him, he beat her up, and was joined in her beating by his wife and other family members, said police.

On the basis of the suicide note and a complaint filed by the dead woman’s sister Babita, police lodged an FIR against Satyaprakash, his wife, and others under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Kherki Daula Police Station on Thursday.

“We handed over the woman’s body to her kin after a post mortem today and a further probe is underway,” said Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula Police Station.

ALSO READ | Noida techie falls to death from 9th floor apartment in Sector 93B

Viral video: Fuming woman beats husband with slippers after she catches him with his lover in Agra hotel

Latest India News