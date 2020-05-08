Gurugram society sealed after couple tests COVID-19 positive, husband visited Azadpur Mandi

A society has been sealed in Haryana's Gurugram after a couple tested positive for coronavirus.

A society in Gurugram has been sealed after a couple tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Vipul Belmonte residential complex at Golf Course road was sealed after two COVID-19 cases were reported. The patients, a senior citizen couple, underwent Covid-19 test after the wife got fever. The husband had recently visited the Azadpur vegetable and fruit wholesale market in Delhi.

After the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sealed the complex, health officials initiated the sanitation works. Ravi Kumar, the estate manager of the complex, confirmed the development. Manish Shandilya, convener of 80 RWA residential complexes in Gurugram, said medical team questioned the residents about their contacts with the couple. Neighbouring groceries and vegetables shops are also on the radar.

"The team suspects residents of neighbouring flats on the same floor may get infected. Being senior citizens, they frequently sought neighbour's help," Shandilya said.

Around 700 families livng in complex asked to home quarantine

Around 700 families, living in the complex, have been asked to stay in home quarantine till further orders. With these two cases, the coronavirus tally of Gurugram has reached to 106. Of this, 54 are active cases.

On Wednesday, the Gurugram administration had detected 17 cases. Of this, 10 are vegetable wholesalers. They have shops in Khandsa Anaj Mandi, here, and Azadpur wholesale market connection. In the mandi, 19 wholesalers have tested Covid-19 positive after they visited the Azadpur market.

Corona cases in double digits recorded in Gurugram for the second day

The Gurugram administration has been shaken up after detecting corona positive patients in double digits for the second consecutive day. On Thursday, the district administration found 13 patients infected with coronavirus. On Wednesday, it had detected 17 cases. The situation is alarming here with 65 cases reported a week ago and now the tally has zoomed up to 117 on Thursday.

J.S. Punia, civil surgeon of Gurugram said: "5 cases reported in one family resides in Jyoti Park area in old city. Besides, district administration has also sealed an upscale condominium called Vipul Belmonte complex at sector 53 on Golf Course road after two senior citizens found positive for Covid-19. 2 other infected persons belong to Rajiv Nagar, two from Acharyapuri near sector 12, and one each from Rajendra Park and civil hospital."

The affected areas were sealed by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and health officials have initiated the sanitation works.

