Gurugram: The Leela Ambience Hotel evacuated after bomb threat; search underway

Highlights
- The call was received at the hotel's reception desk at around 11.55 a.m
- The police were immediately alerted and the hotel was evacuated
- A dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad had also reached the hotel
Gurugram: The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences in Gurugram received a bomb threat call on Tuesday, triggering panic at the premises.
According to the sources, an unidentified person called the hotel's reception desk at around 11.55 a.m.
"It was a male voice that said a bomb will explode in the (Ambience) mall," the sources said.
The police were immediately alerted after which a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and evacuated people from the hotel.
The BDDS checked the entire hotel and its surroundings and a search operation is currently underway, the police said.
The hotel also increased the number of security staff after receiving the call.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Read | Mumbai's Lalit Hotel receives bomb threat; caller demands Rs 5 crore to diffuse explosives