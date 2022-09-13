Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
Gurugram: The Leela Ambience Hotel evacuated after bomb threat; search underway

Gurugram: Sources said the caller was an unidentified male person, who said the bomb will explode in the Ambience Mall.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2022 14:35 IST
The Leela Ambience Hotel and Residences Gurugram, The Leela Ambience Hotel Gurugram
Image Source : TWITTER The Leela Ambience Hotel and Residences, Gurugram receives bomb threat call

Highlights

  • The call was received at the hotel's reception desk at around 11.55 a.m
  • The police were immediately alerted and the hotel was evacuated
  • A dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad had also reached the hotel

Gurugram: The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences in Gurugram received a bomb threat call on Tuesday, triggering panic at the premises. 

According to the sources, an unidentified person called the hotel's reception desk at around 11.55 a.m.

"It was a male voice that said a bomb will explode in the (Ambience) mall," the sources said.

The police were immediately alerted after which a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and evacuated people from the hotel.

The BDDS checked the entire hotel and its surroundings and a search operation is currently underway, the police said.

The hotel also increased the number of security staff after receiving the call.

(With inputs from IANS)

