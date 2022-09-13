Gurugram: The Leela Ambience Hotel evacuated after bomb threat; search underway

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Leela Ambience Hotel and Residences, Gurugram receives bomb threat call

Highlights The call was received at the hotel's reception desk at around 11.55 a.m

The police were immediately alerted and the hotel was evacuated

A dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad had also reached the hotel

Gurugram: The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences in Gurugram received a bomb threat call on Tuesday, triggering panic at the premises.

According to the sources, an unidentified person called the hotel's reception desk at around 11.55 a.m.

"It was a male voice that said a bomb will explode in the (Ambience) mall," the sources said.

The police were immediately alerted after which a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and evacuated people from the hotel.

The BDDS checked the entire hotel and its surroundings and a search operation is currently underway, the police said.

The hotel also increased the number of security staff after receiving the call.

(With inputs from IANS)

