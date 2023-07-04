Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gurugram: Shower turns weather pleasant; waterlogging leads to traffic snarls | VIDEO

Gurugram: Rainfall in Gurugram followed by intermittent showers on Tuesday led to waterlogging in various areas here and traffic congestion at some places. Shower in the city led to traffic snarl in the city. As the rain submerged various parts of Gurugram, people at places were seen struggling with their vehicles to move on water-logged roads.

Flights diverted from the Delhi airport

Amid the forecast of light rainfall and thundershowers in the national capital, four domestic flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to bad weather in the afternoon on Tuesday. According to officials, all were domestic flights, out of which, three were diverted to Amritsar and one flight to Lucknow.

Rainfall, thundershowers predict in New Delhi

Meanwhile, the weathermen have predicted rainfall and thundershowers in the national capital. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on Tuesday morning settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the relative humidity in the national capital on Tuesday morning was recorded at 75 percent.

Cloudy sky with light rain can be witnessed

Earlier on Monday, the humid weather conditions was prevailing with the maximum temperature settling at 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers later in the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

