Gurugram: Deadly crash kills five on NH Exit 9 as SUV hits divider at high speed | Watch video Gurugram road accident: Five of the six passengers lost their lives instantly due to the severe impact of the crash. The sole survivor was immediately taken to a hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Gurugram:

A fatal accident unfolded early morning at around 4:30 am on National Highway Exit 9 near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram, resulting in the death of five youths. The vehicle involved was a Mahindra Thar carrying six passengers- three girls and three boys- all travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram on some work-related trip. While exiting the highway towards Rajiv Chowk, the speeding Thar lost control and collided violently with the divider. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Casualties and emergency response

Five out of the six passengers died on the spot due to the severity of the crash. The lone survivor was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The police and emergency services promptly arrived at the accident scene and cleared the wreckage to reopen the road.

According to police, the incident took place at exit 9 of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway when the driver of the speeding vehicle lost balance and collided directly with the divider.

Five people, including three women and two men, died on the spot, while one man was critically injured and admitted to a private hospital, they added.

According to the police, all six passengers had come from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for some work. After getting information, a police team from Sector 40 police station reached the spot and rushed all six to the hospital, where doctors declared five of them dead, while one is being treated in the hospital, they added.

"The deceased and injured are not identified yet, while the Thar has the registration number of Uttar Pradesh. We are investigating the matter", Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Investigation and road safety concerns

Authorities have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and have initiated an investigation into the incident. The tragedy highlights the dangers of overspeeding and emphasises the urgent need for improved road safety measures on busy highway exits like Exit 9 in Gurugram to prevent such catastrophic events in the future.

More details are awaited in this regard.