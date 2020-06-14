Image Source : PTI Quarantine centers to be developed in Gurugram's condominiums

In a bid to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the administration in Gurugram has decided to build temporary quarantine centres in the residential societies and upscale condominiums. A decision in this regard was taken on Saturday following a meeting with Hitender Sharma, SDM of Badshahpur range, wherein representatives of 25-30 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) had participated.

"We have asked them to submit lists of common places like community centres, gyms, spa centres or clubs to develop as makeshift quarantine centres," Sharma said.

The officials in Gurugram believe that next one month is very crucial as chances of spreading Covid-19 is maximum and at very large scale.

Efforts are underway to ensure all preventive measures are followed to avoid a Delhi or Mumbai like situation in the Millennium City.

"The basic idea is to isolate as much as suspected or positive patients from common people. Since, quick arrangements of beds are not possible, temporary quarantine centres in residential society will eventually help their own residents," Sharma said.

Manish Shandilya, convener of Residents Development Forum, said: The temporary quarantine centres will be governed by respective RWAs and a doctor, a resident of a particular society will be appointed as medical officer of the centre. The district administration has assured us to provide doctors or trained medical staffs in case no doctors reside in any particular complex."

Gurugram is currently facing shortage of hospital beds already as over 2,922 Covid positive cases emerged so far.

