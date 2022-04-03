Follow us on Image Source : GURUGRAM POLICE (TWITTER). Gurugram Police to implement integrated road accident database project.

Highlights Gurugram Police to soon implement IRAD project

Under this project a database of road accidents, places and actions taken will be prepared

Meeting related to this was headed by Commissioner of Police, Gurugram on Apr 2

The Gurugram Police will soon implement the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) project under which a database of road accidents, places and actions taken will be prepared.

In this connection, a meeting was organised headed by Kala Ramachandran, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram on Saturday (April 2).

All the information collected by the police regarding the road accidents, the place of accident (spot of the incident) and the action taken, etc., will be uploaded on IRAD software.

Also Read: India's largest electric vehicle charging station opens in Gurugram

According to the police, with this database, a login ID will be created in the name of the investigation officer of each police station.

By logging in, all the information collected by the investigation officer in connection with the accident will be uploaded on IRAD software.

Police said with this software it will be easy to assess the information given, and by finding out the cause of the accidents, they will be redressed in time. The user (Investigation Officer) can easily view and evaluate the information uploaded regarding the accident.

Also Read: 90-year-old priest found murdered in Gurugram

Latest India News