Gurugram police busts gang which extorted people on pretext of providing loans

Gurugram police have busted a gang which was extorting people in the name of providing small loans through China-based funded loan applications and arrested four members of the gang. The accused were extorting people by running fake call centres in Gurugram and Noida. They have disbursed micro-loans to around one lakh people across India, police said.

The four arrested accused were dummy directors, shareholders and other management positions of these Chinese loan app companies. Three accused were arrested on Friday while a fourth was nabbed today. All the accused were produced in a city court and police have taken them on three days police remand, said police. According to the police, the arrested accused identified as Deepak, resident of Mohan Garden, Sakshi Sethia, resident of Mansarovar Garden, Ankit, resident of Kapashera, New Delhi and Divyansh, native of village Sega Jagatpur, district Bulandshahar in UP.

According to the police a case was registered on May 10 at Cyber Crime Police Station East following the complaint of a local resident. The complainant told police that he had applied for a loan through an online app in September last year. He had received the loan and it was repaid in October 2021 but had started receiving calls from four apps like easy loan, ag loan, rupee ready, tayto cash and asking for loan repayment. The victim replied that he had already paid the loan but they were not only harassing him but also sending morphed photos to his friends and relatives.

Investigating the same case, Cyber Crime Police Station West SHO Inspector Jasveer along with a team of other cyber police stations busted the gang and nabbed the four accused. A senior investigating officer said these accused were running call centres in Gurugram and Noida and the modus operandi used by the accused was to provide small loans to needy persons.

Then they used to recover loan amounts fold from the victims by charging high rates of interest and processing fees and used to harass not only the victim but also their family, friends and relatives by using abusive and threatening language and sending obscene vulgar or morphed pictures of the victims to their family, friends and relatives to return the loan before the due date. The arrested accused were shareholders, dummy directors and management staff in the company.

They used to make dummy directors to register companies and under the shadow of a company, they were running call centres to extort money from the people by harassing them, said police. "The gang was active in Gurugram from July 2021 to till date. They started their work from B 21, Udyog Vihar phase-5 and then shifted to 225 Udyog Vihar phase 4. The company started its operation by tying up with Zavron finance which was raided by ED in Maharashtra then they tied up with Weekline investment and trading NBFC in Delhi," said Kala Ramachandran, police commissioner, Gurugram.

"They are working as dummy directors without any investment and the main head is a Singapore based Chinese person Tay Zester. The investigation is under process to nab other accused in this organised crime," the official added.

