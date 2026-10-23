Gurugram, Nuh face power crisis due to electricity workers' strike, govt holds talks with protesters

Gurugram:

A three-day strike by Haryana electricity workers is underway in the state to protest the privatisation of electricity distribution. Disruptions in power supply in several areas, including Gurugram, Nuh, and Faridabad, have increased the hardships of the common people amid protests. In some areas, power outage has been witnessed for more than 24 hours, while in other areas, drinking water supply has been affected.

Anil Vij says talks underway with protesters

Meanwhile, Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij claimed that talks have progressed towards ending the strike. A meeting with employee union leaders has started in Panchkula on Friday at 3 p.m. The government is hopeful that a solution can be found soon. State's Energy Minister Anil Vij said the government will hold talks with the union and hoped the stir would end in a few hours.

The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Joint Sangharsh Morcha has called for a three-day strike after the state's power sector regulator, HERC, on October 19 granted a licence to Eleven Power Pvt Ltd to supply electricity in the two districts along with the existing state-owned discoms.

Around 40,000 electricity department employees join strike

Around 40,000 electricity department employees began strike on Thursday which saw a widespread impact across the state, including cities like Gurugram and Chandigarh, disrupting electricity supply, water services, industrial production and several essential activities. Anil Vij on Friday said the government has invited the employees who are on strike for talks and hoped the stir would end "in a few hours".

Here’s what protesters say on electricity distribution over to private companies

The power employees union has warned that handing electricity distribution over to private companies could make power increasingly unaffordable for farmers and economically weaker sections in both rural and urban areas.

When asked how soon can one expect a solution, Vij told reporters in Panchkula: "The issue has almost been resolved. I have been telling the employees' union leaders from the very first day that the strike is not the way ahead to the entire issue. Today also, I have spoken to the employees union leaders. I have told them to come forward and hold talk with the government across the table.”

Amid these developments, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Vij had on Wednesday said the state government stands firmly with power employees and will strongly represent their case before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) against the HERC's order.

Gurugram, Nuh face power crisis amid protests

Meanwhile, in many part of Gurugram, there has been no electricity for over 30 hours, making life extremely difficult for the residents. In key areas such as Ashok Vihar Phase-3, Daulatabad Flyover, Khandsa Road, Rajendra Park, and Farrukhnagar, hundreds of people took to the streets late at night. The agitated residents blocked main roads and raised slogans against the government and the administration.

Traffic congestion on the roads stretched for several kilometers, causing significant difficulties for working people returning home late at night, as well as for vehicles providing essential services.

Daily life was affected by a power crisis in several areas, including Sector-9, Hari Nagar, Sector-10, IDC, Ashok Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Daulatabad, Basai, Garhi Harsaru, Dayanand Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Dhanwapur, Surya Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Khandsa, New Colony, Gurgaon Gaon, Bajghera, Bhimgarh Kheri, Rajendra Park, and Sheetla Colony.

Due to the strike, people were forced to leave their homes. In many areas, the situation became so unbearable that even women and children could be seen out on the streets until midnight. Local residents said that the lack of electricity has created a suffocating atmosphere inside their homes. Inverters and the power backup systems in housing societies also failed within a few hours. The power crisis is now directly impacting the city's drinking water supply.

The power crisis also impacted industrial areas. Production came to a standstill in thousands of units across several industrial zones, including Sector-37, Basai, Kadipur, Udyog Vihar, and Begampur Khatola. This resulted in financial losses for the industries and also affected the work of the laborers.

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