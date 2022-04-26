Gurugram: Dust storm leads to massive fire in Manesar shanties; several gas cylinder explosions reported

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive fire in Gurugram, 35 fire tenders on spot

A massive fire broke out in Haryana's Gurugram late on Monday. The blaze was reported from Manesar. The fire, that broke out in shanties near sector 6 of Manesar was reported following a massive dust storm in Delhi-NCR during the evening.

According to the details, the fire erupted while some women were cooking food in the open. It was reported the winds led to the fire in the shanties, which later spread to a vast area.

Several explosions were also reported in the area where gas cylinders were placed.

Meanwhile, nearly 35 fire tenders were present at the spot as efforts to douse the flames continued.

There were no reports of any casualties due to the blaze, however, many people were reported stuck in the fire.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

