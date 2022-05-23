Gurugram issues work-from-home advisory to pvt institutions, offices amid heavy rains | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wait for means of transportation

In the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain with thunderstorms in Chandigarh on Monday, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) has issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

"This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously," read the orders.

Meanwhile, several pictures and videos were uploaded on Twitter early on Monday, that showed the strong impact of winds and lightning.

A number of trees were uprooted in Sushant Lok, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sector-18 Road, Golf Course Road, and Sector-44 road.

According to the MeT department: "There is a possibility of light and moderate rain with thunderstorm lightning and gusts wind (40-50 kph) in Gurugram district and adjoining areas throughout the day".

The Gurugram traffic police took to Twitter and updated commuters about traffic movements. It asked commuters to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.

However, no major traffic congestion was reported on the national highway and other key junctions of the city.

The traffic movement was bumper to bumper due to waterlogging which led to slow traffic on the internal roads of the city.

"We have deployed over 2,500 traffic personnel along with Crain for smooth traffic movements. We are also updating people not to step out unnecessarily," Ravinder Kumar Tomer, DCP (traffic) told IANS.

The worst affected stretches were Hanuman Chowk, Sector-18 road, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul mode, Sector 29, Sector-44 road, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.

