Gurugram:

All public places under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been declared "no-smoking zones", according to an order issued by the civic body on Monday. Municipal Commissioner Pankaj issued the order, which came into immediate effect, an official said.

Violators to pay Rs 200 fine

Under the order, smoking cigarettes, bidis, cigars or any other tobacco products in public places is prohibited. Spitting tobacco or littering cigarette and bidi butts is also banned. Violators will face a fine of up to Rs 200.

"No person is allowed to smoke cigarettes, bidis, cigars, or any other tobacco products, or throw cigarette and bidi butts or spit tobacco in public places. A fine of up to Rs 200 will also be imposed for violations," it said.

The move aims to make Haryana's Gurugram cleaner, healthier and free from tobacco smoke.

According to the order, Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 prohibits smoking in any public place, and under the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, persons in charge of public places have a duty to prevent smoking and littering of cigarette and bidi butts in public places and parks.

Smoking and littering in public places cause health hazards to the public, particularly children, women and senior citizens, and create unsanitary conditions, it said.

The order shall apply only within the municipal limits of Municipal Corporation Gurugram.

Parks, markets declared no-smoking zones

The no-smoking restrictions apply to all public places, including markets, bus stops and stands, and public transport. "All public places, including markets, bus stops/stands and public conveyances, have been declared no-smoking zones," it said.

The order also covers all parks, green belts, playgrounds and open gyms owned, maintained or managed by the MCG, along with sheds, gazebos and other covered structures within these premises. MCG offices, community centres, libraries, dispensaries, parking lots and toilet complexes have also been brought under the ban.

The MCG's joint commissioners, chief medical officer (sanitation) and horticulture wing have been directed to ensure compliance in their respective zones and parks. They have also been asked to install "No Smoking Zone" signboards within 15 days.

(With PTI inputs)

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