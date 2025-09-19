Gurugram: Deadly firing incident at builder’s office in Sector 45, probe underway | Video Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the office premises to track down the attackers. Although no injuries have been reported so far, the situation in the area continues to be tense. Investigators are exploring possible angles behind the attack, including business rivalry and extortion.

Gurugram:

A wave of panic spread through Gurugram’s Sector 45 after unidentified assailants opened fire at the office of MNR Builder on Thursday (September 18). According to initial reports, around 25 to 30 rounds of gunfire were exchanged, leaving the entire area in shock. A major incident took place near the Millennium City Centre Metro Station when five armed assailants opened fire at the office of property marketing company MNR Buildmark. Over 30 rounds were fired late last night around 9:20 pm, shattering the office’s glass windows and damaging a luxury car parked inside the premises. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack, but the violence left employees and nearby residents terrified.

According to witnesses, the masked gunmen scaled the main gate of the lavish office building before unleashing a volley of bullets. The sound of rapid gunfire echoed through the area as bystanders rushed to safety. By the time police arrived, the attackers had already fled the scene. Investigators recovered more than 30 bullet shells from the spot and immediately launched a search operation in nearby areas.

Police officials confirmed that CCTV footage is being examined to identify the shooters and determine their escape route. Meanwhile, wanted gangster Deepak Nandal has claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post, intensifying suspicions of gang rivalry and extortion threats behind the firing. The Gurugram Police have stepped up security in the area and said efforts are underway to track down the culprits.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Gurugram: Deadly firing incident at builder’s office in Sector 45.

Security forces on high alert

Soon after the incident, senior police officials and forensic teams rushed to the spot. The entire office premises were cordoned off, and a thorough investigation was launched to trace the attackers. The massive deployment of police indicated the seriousness of the firing.

Damage inside the office

The attackers not only targeted the office building but also fired shots at vehicles parked inside the compound. Bullet marks on the walls and cars stood as chilling evidence of the indiscriminate firing. Eyewitnesses reported hearing continuous gunshots as chaos gripped employees and locals.

Investigation underway

Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the premises to identify the shooters. While no casualties have been officially reported yet, the atmosphere remains tense. Police are probing possible motives, including business rivalry or extortion threats.