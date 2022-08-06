Saturday, August 06, 2022
     
Gurugram: Dalit youth stabbed to death by friend; accused absconding

Gurugram: Victim Sahil and his friend Ravinder, who belongs to Jat community, are natives of Noorpur village here. They were consuming alcohol together in the neigbourhood.

PTI Reported By: PTI Gurugram Published on: August 06, 2022 16:29 IST
Image Source : FILE Around 2.30 am, an argument broke out between them and Ravinder allegedly ended up stabbing Sahil, the police said.

Gurugram: A 19-year-old Dalit man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in a drunken stupor following an argument early on Saturday, police said. The accused is absconding, they said.

Victim Sahil and his friend Ravinder, who belongs to Jat community, are natives of Noorpur village here. They were consuming alcohol together in the neigbourhood. Around 2.30 am, an argument broke out between them and Ravinder allegedly ended up stabbing Sahil, the police said.

A mechanic named Ravi Khanna, who is an eyewitness to the incident, rushed him to a local hospital but he died during the treatment, they said. Ravinder has been booked for murder following a complaint by Sahil's brother Surender at the Bilaspur police station, they said.

"The accused is absconding. We have handed over the body to his kin after post-mortem. Our teams are conducting raids and the accused will be nabbed soon," Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Harender Kumar said. 

