Gurugram Complete Lockdown: List of coronavirus affected areas to go under total shutdown till July 28

The district administration of Gurugram has decided not to change the status of large COVID-19 outbreak regions in the city till July 28, an official said. Complete lockdown would be applied in these affected areas and residents will be allowed to step outside their homes only for essential services.

Amit Khatri, District Magistrate (DM) Gurugram has confirmed the development after a review meeting with Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM), civil surgeon, and police on Wednesday.

"Under this, the provision of complete lockdown is applied in declared areas and residents will be allowed to step outside their respective homes only for essential services," Khatri said.

The large outbreak areas have been identified as ward number 4 Dundehera, ward number 16 Arjun Nager Jyoti Park, Madanpuri, Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri, Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti Nagar, Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar, Fero Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar, Ward number 22 Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Shivaji Park, Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park and Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur.

These areas will be completely barricaded at all exit points, followed by adequate police deployment to prevent the violation. The movement of residents will be allowed only for emergency situations," the official said.

"Health Department will also start a door to door screening in these areas through the rapid antigen tests to identify suspects. It will be mandatory for residents to install the Arogya Setu app and they should have to undergo thermal as well as symptomatic screening every time they step out from houses for buying daily needs domestic items," Khatri said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 82 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the city apart from one death.

Overall, Gurugram has 7,208 corona cases, and 6,077 people have been discharged from home isolations and hospitals. Currently, 793 patients are in home isolation and 228 are still admitted in different hospitals.

The total death doll in Gurugram due to Covid-19 stands at 110.

