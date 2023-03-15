Gurugram: Class 12 student jumps off balcony on 13th floor, dies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Gurugram: A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide after jumping off the balcony of his 13th floor apartment in a Gurugram high-rise.

The 17-year-old was a resident of the Retreat Society South City 1 in Sector 41 along with his family.

The incident took place on late Monday night.

According to reports, no suicide note has been found, however, it's being suspected that the student may have been under pressure of his studies and exams.

The student's body was found lying in a pool of blood and was first noticed by the security guard of the society.

The deceased was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"The family did not raise any doubt and cops handed over the body to the kin after an autopsy," Sector 40 police station SHO Satish Deshwal said.

