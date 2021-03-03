Image Source : PTI DTCP seals 150 illegal commercial establishments in Gurugram

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has begun a massive drive against the commercial establishments that were operating in the residential buildings illegally in Gurugram. On Tuesday, the DTCP has sealed over 150 commercial establishments and demolish two illegal under-construction buildings at U1 lane in DLF Phase-3 in Gurugram. People were running saloons, property dealer shops, restaurants, medical shops and grocery shops in the area.

The massive sealing and demolition drive was resisted by locals approximately 500 persons were gathered on the spot. District Town Planner (DTP) RS Batth led the drive, Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Ashish Sharma and JEs along with 100 police personnel were present in the drive.

Batth said that under The Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 notices had been served to the owners of these units but there was no action taken by the owners.

"We have already served warnings that in the coming days there will be more sealing campaign will take place. As per the rules, commercial activities are not allowed in residential areas, be it licensed colonies that come under DTCP or plots in sectors falling under Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP)," Batth said.

The DTCP had received a complaint that there are over 150 houses that are allowing commercial activities to take place in their premises.

According to officials DLF Phase-3 has a large number of PG houses and guesthouses owing to its proximity to various commercial areas like Cyber City and Golf Course road. Most of these PGs are not licensed. Most of the PGs in an area of 150 to 200 square yards built floors that are more than five storeys.

(With IANS inputs)

