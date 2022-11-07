PM Modi offers prayers on eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti; says 'India moving ahead with spirit of welfare'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi offers prayers on eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the 553rd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, On the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister visited the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities.

PM Modi offered prayers to Guru Nanak Dev and also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birthday.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji."

"The teachings of Sikh Gurus and the life of Guru Nanak are like a beacon of light showing the way to the world which is passing through a difficult phase," PM Narendra Modi said.

"Our country has been blessed to have received spiritual and moral guidance from great teachers like Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who evoked the inherent unity of mankind that is bound by the universal virtues of truth, kindness and righteousness," he said.

Modi said that inspired by Guru Nanak Dev's thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of the welfare of 130 crore Indians.

"India earned the esteemed stature of Vishwaguru with the sagely wisdom of preceptors and masters like Guru Nanak Dev ji. He showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. The pantheon of his Shabads and Sakhis is the timeless spiritual heritage of entire humanity. May Guru Nanak Dev's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind, compassionate and peaceful world," PM Modi further said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: All you need to know

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth of the first guru of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev. The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year.

This year, it will be celebrated on November 8.

The day is also celebrated as Parkash Utsav.

History of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Devoted to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his entire life emphasising equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore in present-day Pakistan.

Guru Nanak composed many hymns, which were collected in the Adi Granth by Guru Arjan. He visited pilgrimage sites throughout India.

The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib elaborate that the creator of the universe is one. His verses also propagate selfless service to humanity.

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations

Gurpurab celebrations begin with Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) with devotees singing hymns two days prior to the festival and proceed to the localities.

People observe Akhand Path by reciting Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Devotees also conduct Nagar kirtan a day before Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

The procession is led by five men, referred to as the Panj Pyare, holding the Sikh triangular flag, Nishan Sahib.

The holy Guru Grant Sahib is placed in a palanquin during the procession and people sing hymns in groups and play traditional musical instruments.

Prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day on Gurpurab. The different aspects of the celebration go on till night and devotees partake langar.

The langar food is considered auspicious and the kada prasad is the traditional prasad given on the auspicious occasion.

Many people take part in Sewa and offer food on the special day.

