Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Gurpreet Gogi, AAP MLA, shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

Gurpreet Gogi, AAP MLA, shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

Punjab: Gurpreet Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana assembly elections.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ludhiana Published : Jan 11, 2025 6:41 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 7:00 IST
Gurpreet Gogi AAP MLA shot dead in Ludhiana, AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi shot dead in Punjab, Gurpreet Gog
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Punjab: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, representing the Ludhiana West constituency, was declared dead after being shot with bullet injuries. The incident occurred around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at the DMC hospital, as per officials.

"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital..." said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja.

"Gurpreet Gogi was declared brought dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in DMC hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted. As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally, he sustained bullet injuries to his head. Cause of death will be clear once post-mortem report comes...", Jaskaran Teja added.

"Investigation is underway.." the DCP further added.

Related Stories
PM Modi meets Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh: 'A memorable interaction' | VIDEO

PM Modi meets Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh: 'A memorable interaction' | VIDEO

Punjab: Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh to launch political party on Jan 14

Punjab: Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh to launch political party on Jan 14

Schools closed in these states due to cold wave and foggy conditions, know when classes will resume

Schools closed in these states due to cold wave and foggy conditions, know when classes will resume

Punjab: 2,800 buses stay off road as contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, PRTC begin strike

Punjab: 2,800 buses stay off road as contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, PRTC begin strike

Punjab School Holidays 2025: Will winter break extend again? check latest updates

Punjab School Holidays 2025: Will winter break extend again? check latest updates

Haryana weather update: Chilly winds, dense fog grip state, IMD issues yellow alert

Haryana weather update: Chilly winds, dense fog grip state, IMD issues yellow alert

As per reports, while cleaning his licensed pistol, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana West, was accidentally shot and killed. The incident occurred late at night. He was admitted to DMC hospital in an injured condition, where he later died.

Further investigations are underway in this regard.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement