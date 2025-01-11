Gurpreet Gogi, AAP MLA, shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Punjab: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, representing the Ludhiana West constituency, was declared dead after being shot with bullet injuries. The incident occurred around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at the DMC hospital, as per officials.

"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital..." said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja.

"Gurpreet Gogi was declared brought dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in DMC hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted. As per the family members, he shot himself accidentally, he sustained bullet injuries to his head. Cause of death will be clear once post-mortem report comes...", Jaskaran Teja added.

"Investigation is underway.." the DCP further added.

As per reports, while cleaning his licensed pistol, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana West, was accidentally shot and killed. The incident occurred late at night. He was admitted to DMC hospital in an injured condition, where he later died.

Further investigations are underway in this regard.