Lakhimpur Kheri violence: In address to farmers, BKU leader Chaduni urges support to 'brothers' in jail

Addressing a meeting of local farmers in a gurudwara, Gurnam Singh Chaduni has urged farmers to support their "brothers" who are lodged in jail for the alleged lynching of three BJP workers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3 last year.

Chaduni is a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) from Haryana. He was in Lakhimpur on Monday, where he addressed the farmers.

He asked farmers to "fight" to cancel the bail given to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, who was accused of mowing down four farmers and a journalist with his convoy during the violence.

Chaduni also requested the farmers to contribute to ensure that bail is given to the four accused farmers lodged in jail.

During the meeting, he said that it was the police's responsibility to "ensure the security" of the witnesses.

One of the farmers who attended the meeting said, "We decided to garner support for our four farmer brothers lodged in jail. The government had earlier promised that there would be no case against farmers but they did not fulfill it. Now everyone is getting bail except innocent farmers."

